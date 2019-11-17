Woman dies after falling out of moving car after argument with husband

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hit and killed after falling out of a moving car on the North Freeway, according to police.

The northbound lanes near 610 were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.

Police say the woman was upset with her husband as they drove home from downtown around 1 a.m.

According to authorities, somehow she started crawling out of their car while it was going full speed, but ultimately fell out.

Police say she was hit by a passing car and killed. A secondary crash happened when someone hit one of the people who stopped to help the victim. A third driver was stopped for driving under the influence at the scene.

"You just got to be prepared to make sudden stops on the freeway. You never know what's going to happen," said Sgt. David Rose with Houston police.

Police say the victim's husband had not been drinking, but she had.

Harris County Precinct 6 constable deputies were on the scene even though the area isn't in their jurisdiction. ABC13 asked why, but they didn't answer.

