Husband charged with murder after shooting wife; child leads deputy to body

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables found a woman dead in her home after one of her three children led them to her bedroom on Tuesday morning.

Deputies found three children, ages 4, 7 and 11 while conducting a welfare check on their mother at a home on Ashley Meadow at Meadow Thistle at around 9:30 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman's husband, Jason Armster, turned himself in to Baytown P.D. for warrants and during the conversation indicated that his wife was possibly deceased.

Charlene Armster, 36, was shot to death.

Officials charged Jason with murder and he will remain in the Harris County Jail.

Being in isolation can sometimes grow the problem of domestic violence that already existed. Now, there's the added stress of unemployment and finances.

