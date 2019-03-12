Woman charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 19-year-old woman was denied bail Sunday after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer.Emily Petronella was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis, according to police. Petronella was also charged with a misdemeanor for a bail bond violation.The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday while an officer was executing a search warrant. The warrant was for narcotics and illegal weapons.As the officers arrived to the back door of the home, Petronella allegedly fired through the door, hitting the officer in the left shoulder.Petronella, who was the subject of the search warrant, was arrested after the shooting.Petronella was "known to police" and the department has had several encounters with her.Chicago police said, "During the search of the residence, officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of United States Currency."No shots were fired by police.The 34-year-old officer was in critical, but stable condition Sunday morning and his injuries were non-life-threatening.The officer worked for CPD for 4.5 years and previously served eight years in the Marine Corps.