Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A woman was carjacked near Rice University earlier this week as part of what authorities are calling a "bump and rob" style theft.

Officials say thieves are getting into minor fender benders in order to steal cars to use in other crimes.

They wait for victims to pull over and get out of their vehicles and then one of the suspects jumps in the driver's seat and takes off while another suspect drives off in their original vehicle.

Police say suspects usually look for women who are alone in their vehicle. They say that if you're in a fender bender, you may not want to stop right away. Ask yourself questions like, "Where am I? Are other people around?"

Authorities suggest you take a picture of your license plate and VIN number with your cell phone so you have the information on hand if your car is ever stolen.
