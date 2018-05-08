Fayetteville woman accused of trying to squeeze 3-month-old to death

A Fayetteville woman has been arrested after police said she tried to squeeze a 3-month-old to death. (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A Fayetteville woman has been arrested after police said she tried to squeeze a 3-month-old to death.

According to arrest warrants, in March, 31-year-old Amanda Hughes placed the then 3-month-old's head in between her thumb and middle finger and started to squeeze the back of the child's head as hard as she could.

Officials said Hughes expressed "emotions of hatred, ill will, and spite" during the incident.

Warrants also state the woman showed no "regard for human life with premeditation and deliberation to kill the juvenile victim."

The infant suffered fluid on the brain and a skull fracture, which the woman failed to seek medical treatment for.

Then on April 23, when the baby was 5 months old, Hughes harmed the child again by "intentionally inflicted a skull fracture" on the infant, warrants said.

Again, Hughes did not seek medical care for the infant.

Hughes was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of felony child abuse by intentional physical injury, and two counts of felony child abuse by neglect.
