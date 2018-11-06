Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman they say was illegally injecting people with Botox and other products without a license.Michelle Bogle has been charged with unlawful practice of medicine.According to state law, only a doctor can administer or delegate injections.Investigators with HPD's Major Offenders Division made the arrest on Tuesday afternoon.It's estimated she administered hundreds of injections.The arrest happened at the Savvy Chic Med Spa in Spring.Investigators say Bogle is a licensed vocational nurse but again is not a licensed physician, so she's not allowed to give injections.State law allows physician assistants and advanced practice nurses to give injections, under the direction of a doctor.