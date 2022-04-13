Katy mother stops what she believes was an attempted kidnapping at Dig World

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Unusual behavior and an uneasy feeling led a mother to stop what she believed to be an attempted kidnapping at Dig World in Katy.Nicole Annas and her husband took their boys to the heavy construction-themed amusement park near Katy Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon. Their 4-year-old was excited about the excavators."We had been waiting to go to Dig World for months," said Annas.Annas was watching her son from behind the fence when she noticed a stranger walk up to her son and enter the area with him."She climbed onto the excavator. She buckled him in. And at that point, that's when I whipped out the camera. I recorded and I watched her," Annas told ABC13.Annas said she was close enough to hear the woman trying to make her son feel comfortable.Then, her behavior became stranger.When the 4-year-old's time was up, Annas said the woman guided him toward the center exit."That's where I stop her, because I'm following them. I physically block her from going a step further with my son. I say, 'Thank you. This is my son.' I grabbed his hand. She did not let go of his hand. She did not stop walking, so I grabbed him even closer," Annas recalled.Annas said she stopped what she believes was an attempted kidnapping.Dig World sent the following statement regarding the incident:"If I had been distracted, every mother's worst fear would've come true. God forbid, we would be having a different conversation today," said Annas.Although no crime was committed, Annas said her message for all parents taking their kids out to parks and playgrounds is this: "We must, must keep our eyes open for unusual situations to save our kids."