'Wizards of Waverly Place' star arrested with gun at airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor David Henrie, best known for his role in the Disney Channel show, allegedly carried a loaded weapon through LAX.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Actor David Henrie, best known for appearing with Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," was arrested Monday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

The 29-year-old tried to enter the screening area of Terminal 2 around 9:05 a.m. with a loaded firearm, airport police said.

Henrie later tweeted out a statement admitting that he unintentionally brought his gun, which he said is legally owned and registered in his name, to the airport.



"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he wrote.

"More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened."

He thanked the TSA and LAPD for their professionalism handling the incident.

Henrie starred as Gomez's brother on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012, and has made appearances on a range of TV shows and films, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Arrested Development" and "NCIS."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airport securitylos angeles international airportactorgunsdisneycelebrity arrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Former HISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Houston tennis icon defends Serena Williams after US Open
Show More
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Woman slammed to ground by robber in front of popular bakery
3-year-old gets Whataburger themed birthday bash
Houston officer accused of DWI with teen daughter in vehicle
Shootings claims at CE King schools are false, authorities say
More News