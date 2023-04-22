Residents near Longstreet and Calvary roads and along a portion of Texas 75 will be affected by the outage Saturday as Entergy crews complete upgrades to power lines.

Planned power outage expected up to 12 hours in Willis, Entergy Texas says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in the Willis area, you may not have power throughout Saturday. Entergy Texas said they're planning an outage for up to 12 hours.

The planned outage is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while crews work to complete upgrades to power lines, according to a statement from Entergy.

Upgrades are scheduled to help improve system reliability and provide additional capacity to support growth in the community, officials said

Entergy said it needed to move forward with the project before the summer when the demand for electricity is high.

The energy company said the outage might last shorter than announced.

"It may be shorter, but plan for 12 hours," City Manager Sheyi I. Ipaye said during a meeting on Tuesday.

Entergy's outage map shows 1,237 customers were affected by the planned outage at 7:17 a.m.