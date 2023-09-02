Willis ISD middle school educator removed from football coaching duties

The middle school football coach, whose name was not released Friday, will continue his classroom duties despite presiding over an activity that left kids with blisters.

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Willis ISD middle school football coach was reportedly removed from his coaching position after several students were injured in an activity.

Details are limited, but the coach was relieved of his coaching duties following an after-school activity that left students with blisters on their hands, according to the district.

However, school officials say the coach who happens to be a teacher is still teaching at the district despite being relieved of his coaching duties at the middle school.

No other details were released by school officials when word first surfaced Friday.

ABC13 continues to ask the school district questions, including the educator's identity. Eyewitness News will add updates as they become available.