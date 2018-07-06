It's something we're all used to seeing by now.Some heavy rain and the bayous can be over the banks in no time.Just this week, we got a reminder that ended this year's Freedom Over Texas celebration.The question we keep hearing from residents like Felix Sisneros is "what's been done to prevent another Harvey?""I think more should be done," Sisneros said.This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced nearly $5 billion in projects and studies to help the flooding problem in the Houston area and the coast.Sharon Tirpak with the Corps says the money will help fund many projects that are already studied and approved, like improvements to the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs, Buffalo, Brays and several other bayous.Nearly $16 million will go toward studies that search for future projects.Residents are understandably frustrated, but the Corps of Engineers says studies are the first step in making the action happen.