Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man found shot to death inside their north Harris County home Monday received a phone notification of an alarm at the home just before making the grisly discovery.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office gave details into the shooting death of 29-year-old Deodrick Bradley. The incident happened in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive.

Bradley's wife told investigators that she received an alarm notification on her phone that someone was in her home.

The notification showed a short video of an unknown black man wearing a black and red hoodie with red stripes walk up their driveway.

The wife said she became worried when she was unable to contact her husband by phone.

She told authorities that she left work, and later found her husband husband shot to death.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Deodrick Bradley, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
