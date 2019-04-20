Widow who set house fire before arrest claims husband's 2018 stabbing was in self-defense

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant out for a 69-year-old widow in connection with her husband's murder when she apparently set herself and her home on fire.On Friday, investigators said Janet Alexander set her house on fire while she was still inside, but they managed to pull her out alive.Firefighters were called to the home in the 9900 block of Valley Wind Drive just after 10 a.m.The nearly burned down home is the same home where police say she stabbed her then 64-year-old husband to death on April 27, 2018.Now, almost a year after Lionel Alexander's stabbing, something Janet claims to have done in self-defense, she is accused of murder.At the time of the incident, Janet told police the couple had been arguing and things escalated. She had non-life threatening cuts to her torso.Detective Jason Faye told ABC13 Eyewitness News of that night, mentioning that it was not the first time police were at the home for a dispute."A brief check at the location has revealed that there have been past reports of domestic violence at the residence," Faye said.According to a source, Janet reportedly told detectives her husband attempted to stab her during an argument, but she took control.An autopsy in the stabbing revealed Lionel had been stabbed 89 times.The case was referred to a grand jury, and Janet was charged in her husband's death.Janet is currently recovering but is expected to be charged with murder when she is out.