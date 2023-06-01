ABC13's weekly virtual job fair focuses on programs to help job seekers with criminal backgrounds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a criminal background and are looking for ways to land a job, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair highlights a program that helps people overcome challenges with a fresh start.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly virtual event. Career advisors will take calls and online applications to help connect people to programs and jobs. You can watch the job fair in the video player above, or wherever you stream ABC13.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said one group struggling to find jobs are those who were incarcerated. A study shows that for the first four years after leaving incarceration, 60% of those individuals can't find a job, compared to peak pandemic unemployment, which was just 15%.

During our job fair, Judge Toria Finch will highlight Fresh Start, which is an organization that introduces people with criminal backgrounds to programs that are available to help them find work.

For everyone else, if you're looking for a job, we have a way to land one, especially in the Woodlands area.

On Thursday, there's an Interfaith event in The Woodlands. It runs until noon. The organization works to connect candidates to jobs with different non-profits in the area. If you can't make it, our job fair will connect you with those organizations as well.

To view the jobs in our event, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can also call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

