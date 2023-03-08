This week, we're featuring many immediate-hire positions in the Alvin area and information on getting into cybersecurity thanks to a program at Alvin Community College.

ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on Alvin and features a way to break into cybersecurity

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish in Alvin, we have a way for you to land a job and learn about programs at Alvin Community College.

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly Who's Hiring job fair. During the event, career advisors take calls and connect people with jobs.

You can watch this week's full job fair in the video player above.

This week's job fair features a guest from the cybersecurity program at Alvin Community College. He talked about the program and ways you can get into it.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the average information security analyst makes $102,600 a year. The agency also said employment in that field is expected to grow by 35% from 2021 to 2031, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.

The job fair also features immediate-hire positions in the Alvin area. We have several positions from different industries including oil and gas, veterinarian and equipment technicians.

You can apply for the jobs by calling the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

