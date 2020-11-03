vote 2020

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls goes up against Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni for Texas' vacant 22nd district seat

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Republican candidate and Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is battling with Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni for Texas' vacant 22nd district seat.

SEE ALSO: Election Q&A: US House District 22

The seat is up for grabs after Republican Representative Pete Olson announced his retirement in 2019. He had served as representative for the district since 2008.

Texas' 22nd Congressional District covers much of Fort Bend County, including Pearland, Missouri City and Sugar Land.

TX-22 is notably one of the fastest-growing districts in the country, with Fort Bend County doubling in population since 2000.

In addition to serving as Fort Bend County constable and sheriff, Nehls is also an Iraq War veteran.

Moderate-Democrat Kulkarni ran against Olson in 2018 and lost by just 14,000 votes.

WATCH: Meet Sri Preston Kulkarni, candidate for TX 22nd congressional district
EMBED More News Videos

GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Pooja Lodhia spoke with Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democratic nominee for Texas's 22nd congressional district.



RELATED: Fort Bend Co. Sheriff Troy Nehls wins GOP nomination for Texas' 22nd Congressional District
EMBED More News Videos

"WE OVERCAME" Now, Nehls will face Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in November.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexasfort bend countypearlandmissouri citysugar landelection resultstexas newsvotingelection dayhouse of representativesvote 2020congressional raceelectionscongress
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Wesley Hunt takes on Lizzie Fletcher for Texas' 7th congressional district
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders mail inspectors to ensure 'no ballots left behind'
13 Investigates looks at who still needs to vote Election Day
Why Toyota Center is the only drive-thru location open
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
John Cornyn battles MJ Hegar for Senate seat
Now that you voted, here's what to look out for tonight
Wesley Hunt takes on Lizzie Fletcher for Texas' 7th congressional district
Show More
Why we're not using old 'precincts in' method of reporting
GOP activists considering renewing drive-thru voting appeal
HCSO deputy dies of COVID-19 after month-long fight in hospital
Ready, set, vote! Here's your Election Day afternoon forecast
Bakery's cookie poll predicted last 3 presidential elections
More TOP STORIES News