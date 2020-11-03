Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls goes up against Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni for Texas' vacant 22nd district seat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7397562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Pooja Lodhia spoke with Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democratic nominee for Texas's 22nd congressional district.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Republican candidate and Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is battling with Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni for Texas' vacant 22nd district seat.The seat is up for grabs after Republican Representative Pete Olson announced his retirement in 2019. He had served as representative for the district since 2008.Texas' 22nd Congressional District covers much of Fort Bend County, including Pearland, Missouri City and Sugar Land.TX-22 is notably one of the fastest-growing districts in the country, with Fort Bend County doubling in population since 2000.In addition to serving as Fort Bend County constable and sheriff, Nehls is also an Iraq War veteran.Moderate-Democrat Kulkarni ran against Olson in 2018 and lost by just 14,000 votes.