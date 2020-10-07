Election Q&A: US House District 22

: Former Foreign Service Officer and national security expert: A native Texan with 14 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, where I was stationed in war zones and some of the world's most dangerous places, working to reduce conflict and promote American values.: www.sri2020.com: Voters should cast their ballot for me if they are sick of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on solving problems. We need to put politics aside and start combating the coronavirus with science, not ideology. We need to get small businesses the access to capital and loans they need, and protect Texans' health care, especially for those with preexisting conditions like coronavirus. We need leaders who have experience bringing people together and, when faced with a crisis, will put Texans before politics.: I spent 14 years in the Foreign Service, where my job was to bring people together in war zones and dangerous places to find solutions to some of the world's hardest problems. I would sit at a table with people who wanted to murder each other and find common ground to create real solutions that actually helped people. Unfortunately, that experience is pretty relevant to working in Congress these days. We need to cut through tension and ideology to get real results. In Congress, I commit to rising above partisan politics and putting the people of this district first. We need to start solving our problems with evidence and science, not political ideology. We can't afford to play games with situations like the coronavirus. When elected, I will put politics aside and focus on delivering real solutions to the people of our district.: Fort Bend County sheriff: Candidate did not respond to requests for information.: www.nehlsforcongress.com/: Candidate did not respond to requests for information.: Candidate did not respond to requests for information.: Content creator: Having lived around the country and around the world, serving in the military, I have experienced life through many different eyes. I have seen the good people can do when we band together, and I have seen the ineptitude of our bloated government. I am willing to stand up for the regular person, voice my opinion, and try to view every situation objectively.: https://leblanc4texas.com: Congressional Term limits, repealing the Patriot Act, Criminal Justice reform, and Liberty.How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?: By being willing to sit down, hear the concerns and give constructive criticism, all the while keeping individual liberty at the highest priority on any legislation.