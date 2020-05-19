Having a small gathering? You may want to check your guests' temperatures

As the state continues to reopen, people are starting to gather with friends and family for special occasions. Doctors are recommending temperature checks to keep you and your family safe, but they urge you to make sure you have the right thermometer.Dr. Steffanie Campbell With Kelsey-Seybold Clinic told ABC13 gatherings should be kept to 10 people or less.She says thermometers can be a good way to screen your guests at the door."Anything 99 or over, you probably want to continue to isolate from them," said Dr. Campbell.She says while there are all kinds of thermometers, during this COVID-19 crisis, you need the right one.ABC13's Samica Knight collected a touch-less infrared thermometer, ear thermometer, and multi-use thermometer, and asked Dr. Campbell which is more accurate and practical.Dr. Campbell says the ear thermometers are good, but when it comes to cleaning, it may not be the best choice for a group."If you're going to be using it on multiple people, you have to clean them or provide some sort of barrier," said Dr. Campbell.While she says you'll get the most accurate results with the multi-use thermometer, the way to go about it is not recommended for group settings."The most accurate is actually rectal, but of course, we are not going to recommend that for guests," said Dr. Campbell.She says the most practical thermometer that will give accurate results is the touch-less infrared thermometer."The best ones are actually the infrared ones that we use on the forehead," said Dr. Campbell. "For one, you don't have to touch, so you don't have to worry about contamination if you are going to be using it on different people."There are a few things you should keep in mind. The touch-less thermometers can range anywhere from $40-$150. Also, you may not be able to walk in to the drugstore and buy one. We called around to 10 Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, and they were out of stock. On Amazon, most won't be delivered until mid to late June.