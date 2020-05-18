Coronavirus

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing

By ABC7.com staff
In efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, experts are recommending "social distancing" - generally involving people staying at least six feet away from each other when possible.

Why six feet?

Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth and nose.

When an infected person speaks, exhales, coughs or sneezes, the droplets travel about three to six feet before gravity pulls them to the ground.

So stay six feet away from someone, and you stop the spread.

More about social distancing in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Masses cancelled at church as 3 test positive for COVID-19
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event to today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas
Outbound Southwest Fwy closed at Beltway 8 after deadly crash
Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston
Texas State Parks allowing limited overnight camping
You'll find new social distancing rules in place at the gym
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Masses cancelled at church as 3 test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Texas waterpark reopening Mem. Day weekend with $20 admission
See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening
Kroger giving workers new bonuses after cutting 'hero' pay
$2,500 prize for winner of virtual spelling bee
Man saves wife and her sisters before going under in Sims Bayou
More TOP STORIES News