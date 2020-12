Tree Waste day encourages Houstonians to recycle Christmas trees

OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Depositories closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)

Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library) - Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)

Memorial Park (NEW LOCATION) - softball parking lot adjacent to Valle-Asche Playground

T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off - HWY 3 @ Brantley Road

OPEN Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 and Monday, Jan. 18, 2021)

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

LIVING EARTH - Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX

Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, TX

Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney, TX

Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson, TX

Living Earth - 9306 FM 523, Freeport, TX

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christmas has come and gone, which means most Houstonian's are ready to toss that residential tree outside and make way for the new year.City officials with the Solid Waste Management department have developed a recycling plan for those wanting to get rid of the tree, according to which part of the city you live in.According to the department, each neighborhood will be designated a day between Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 that they can place their trees on the curb for collection. If you miss your area's Tree Waste day, you can drop it off to the follow locations: