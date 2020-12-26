Tree Waste day encourages Houstonians to recycle Christmas trees

City officials with the Solid Waste Management department have developed a recycling plan for those wanting to get rid of the tree, according to which part of the city you live in.
According to the department, each neighborhood will be designated a day between Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 that they can place their trees on the curb for collection.
If you miss your area's Tree Waste day, you can drop it off to the follow locations:
OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Depositories closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kingwood (Branch Library) - Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
- Memorial Park (NEW LOCATION) - softball parking lot adjacent to Valle-Asche Playground
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off - HWY 3 @ Brantley Road
OPEN Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 and Monday, Jan. 18, 2021)
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Living Earth sites have limited hours 12/26 and 12/31; closed on 1/1/21.
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, TX
- Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney, TX
- Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson, TX
- Living Earth - 9306 FM 523, Freeport, TX
Residents are asked to remove garland, tinsels, ornaments and lights from the tree. Artificial, flocked and painted trees are not allowed.