Steve Harvey, Mayim Bialik and Pat Sajak are all Emmy contenders

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy," one of the most popular shows in the country, is up for outstanding game show. The long-running program also earned nominations for its hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. And even before the Emmy nominations came along, Mayim was already just thrilled to be on the "Jeopardy" stage.

"Here I am getting to share this opportunity with Ken Jennings who's also this incredible icon in and of himself. So it's been a lot of fun and the geek in me really loves being here," she told On The Red Carpet.

Also nominated in the outstanding game show category is "Wheel of Fortune." Host, Pat Sajak picked up an individual nomination as well. Steve Harvey is also a solid contender for a trophy. "Family Feud" is up for outstanding game show and Steve is nominated for his hilarious work as host.

"What kind of blessing is this? This is my job. They pay me. I get to come to work and I tell jokes," Harvey explained.

"American Idol" hopes to hit all the right notes at the Emmys, it's up for two awards while "Dancing with the Stars" and all of its fancy footwork, has three nominations, including one for choreography