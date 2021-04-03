Shopping

Costco, Target and dozens of others will be closed for Easter, giving frontline workers the holiday off

Here's a list of what's closed on Easter Sunday.
By ABC7.com
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday

With the Easter holiday right around the corner, you may be wondering what stores are open and what's closed on Easter Sunday this year? Many large stores will be closing their doors to give their frontline workers the holiday off.

Target, Sam's Club, Costco, and Macy's are among dozens of stores that will be closed.

But in case you need to run an errand, many stores will remain open. Trader Joe's, CVS, and Starbucks are among many other stores that will be open on Easter Sunday.

List of stores closed on Easter Sunday 2021


Source: List from retailmenot.com
-- Ace Hardware
-- Aéropostale

-- Apple
-- Banana Republic
-- Barnes & Noble
-- Best Buy
-- Bloomingdale's

-- Bob's Discount Furniture
-- Burlington
-- The Container Store
-- Costco
-- Crate & Barrel
-- Dick's Sporting Goods
-- DSW
-- H&M
-- Hobby Lobby
-- HomeGoods
-- JCPenny
-- Kohl's
-- Lowe's
-- Macy's
-- Marshalls
-- Michael's
-- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
-- Office Depot
-- Pier 1
-- Pottery Barn
-- Target
-- T.J. Maxx
-- Sam's Club
-- Staples
-- Supercuts

Report a correction or typo
