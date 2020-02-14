valentine's day

Whataburger fans get dream wedding at their favorite restaurant

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What goes into a wedding being held at a Whataburger? Lots of orange and white, of course.

Two devotees of the Texas-born, fast-food institution got what they considered a dream wedding at a Houston location of their favorite restaurant on, of all days, Valentine's Day.

Vivane Huynh and Colton Jung met about a year ago at a Whataburger in Houston after exchanging many texts, including, "We can either ask a million questions over this app, or we can go to Whataburger and get to know each other in person."

The new Mr. and Mrs. Jung were one of six couples in Texas to win a contest for a free wedding held by the restaurant chain.

"I saw the ad on Facebook, and we've been talking about getting married either at the end of this year or next year. And I thought it would be fun just to apply. I didn't think we would get selected," said Huynh.

"It was just surprising to us as it would be to anybody else," Jung added.

What was also surprising was the timing. The couple was informed just a week ago on how to go about the nuptials.

The vow exchange was also the culmination of their relationship, which had been long-distance.

And for an added Whataburger touch, Huynh's bouquet had orange petals and Jung's bow-tie took on the same hue.

