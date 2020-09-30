Whataburger finally adds spicy chicken sandwich to menu

After two years of Reddit threads and pleads on social media, Whataburger is finally giving the people what they want: a spicy chicken sandwich. The San Antonio-based fast-food chain announced its "meticulously marinated" Spicy Chicken Sandwich is available now at all locations.
Whataburger's newest offering is a marinated chicken filet, fried crisp, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. It's available for purchase either in-store or for curbside and delivery through the Whataburger app.
Last year, Wendy's ignited a social media firestorm when it rolled out its own version of the spicy chicken sandwich. Popeye's, KFC, and Chick-fil-A quickly followed suit, causing a makeshift spicy chicken sandwich war that occasionally ended in real-life gunfire.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
The video above is from a previous story.
