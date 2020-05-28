1 shot in the chest in possible road rage incident at N. Harris County Whataburger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured early Thursday after he was shot outside a north Harris County Whataburger in what authorities believe may be a road rage incident.It happened in the 1600 block of FM 1960 West near Rolling Creek Drive.Two people got into a fight when one of them shot the other in the chest, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim claimed he was followed to the restaurant by the shooter, deputies said.The gunman took off in a silver sedan, possibly an Audi. The victim is expected to survive.