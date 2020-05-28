1 shot in the chest in possible road rage incident at N. Harris County Whataburger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured early Thursday after he was shot outside a north Harris County Whataburger in what authorities believe may be a road rage incident.
It happened in the 1600 block of FM 1960 West near Rolling Creek Drive.
Two people got into a fight when one of them shot the other in the chest, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED: Woman attacked by 2 women, man out of road rage near gas station
The victim claimed he was followed to the restaurant by the shooter, deputies said.
The gunman took off in a silver sedan, possibly an Audi. The victim is expected to survive.
