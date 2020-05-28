1 shot in the chest in possible road rage incident at N. Harris County Whataburger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured early Thursday after he was shot outside a north Harris County Whataburger in what authorities believe may be a road rage incident.

It happened in the 1600 block of FM 1960 West near Rolling Creek Drive.

Two people got into a fight when one of them shot the other in the chest, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Woman attacked by 2 women, man out of road rage near gas station

The victim claimed he was followed to the restaurant by the shooter, deputies said.

The gunman took off in a silver sedan, possibly an Audi. The victim is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countygun violenceshootingman shotroad rageguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Fugitive accused in teen's murder found in Mexico
Fingerprints on bottle lead to murder suspect's capture
Cool start, storms possible this afternoon
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
Show More
Roof collapses at iconic Dixie Chicken in College Station
Take a look at these incredible cloud formations across the area
Soldier stops active shooter, credited with saving 'countless lives'
JJ Watt on video of George Floyd's death: 'It's disgusting'
Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket
More TOP STORIES News