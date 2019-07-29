Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect

GILROY, Calif. -- The gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting appears to have posted two photos on Instagram that day, including one minutes before he opened fire. Police say Santino William Legan killed three victims and wounded 12 others Sunday at the annual California event.
Multiple officials tell ABC News that investigators are aware of the recent Instagram posts and that those posts are now part of the active investigation. One entry that appears to have been posted on Sunday from the festival criticizes the event. Another message posted Sunday makes reference to the book "Might is Right,"
which is popular among white supremacists and viewed by some as a movement manifesto. The misogynist and anti-Semitic work is used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists on extremist sites. In the post, he also criticizes people of mixed racial heritage.
The law enforcement officials caution that while they are investigating the social media posts, they do not believe the posts prove Legan's motive was domestic terrorism. Though the authorities said they do not yet know the motive for the massacre, they believe it could turn out that Legan was simply another angry and unstable man who acted out violently and used racial and ethnic anger to justify the shooting he was contemplating.
Officials say Legan's family is cooperating with investigators.
Neighbors of the Legan family can't believe it.
"The conversations I had with him, I would never suspect something like this so, it's kind of a shocker," said Kawika Palacios.
Palacios says Santino and his brother were very active and would train with each other in the garage.
"I think boxing... they were fighters," Palacios said. "They trained for a while."
According to an article in the Gilroy Dispatch dated July 2017, Rosino Legan is an amateur boxer who is training for the 2020 Olympics. His three brothers spar with him and his father serves as his coach.
Kyle Dickson, who lives across the street, called the family upstanding.
"I know the parents. They're very nice, always friendly. I talk to them every time I see them. Just a great family," he said.
According to Dickson, the SWAT team, police and ATF agents descended on the home on Churchill Place around midnight. He says only a woman was home.
Palacios says his mother heard and saw the police activity.
"She said they heard police yell out 'Come outside with your hands up,'" he said.
Police stayed at the home for about eight hours. They left at 8:15 a.m. with bags full of possible evidence.
Dickson says the neighborhood is in shock.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
