Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.
At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.
Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.
Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.
Stephen Romero
Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.
His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."
Keyla Salazar
The Santa Clara Coroner's office confirmed Keyla as the 13-year-old victim.
Trevor Irby
Keuka College in New York has identified Trevor Irby as the adult victim in his 20s. They say the biology major graduated in 2017. In a statement, Keuka College President Amy Storey:
It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news that a member of the Keuka College family was among the victims of the mass shooting over the weekend in California.
The College community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor's family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates-graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.
We also send sincere condolences to College alumna Sarah Warner, who was with Trevor at the California garlic festival where the shooting took place. We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting. We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family.
When the timing is appropriate, we will schedule a vigil on campus so that those alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members who knew Trevor and who know Sarah can join in fellowship and reflection. In the meantime, anyone wishing to reach out for comfort or support is encouraged to contact College Chaplain Eric Detar at (315) 279-5378.
Again, the College community extends its deepest sympathies to Trevor's family, friends, and to all who knew him. And we offer condolences, support, and prayers to Sarah and her family.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News