What to know about Africanized "killer" bees

Important information about Africanized honey bees

Africanized "killer" bees get their name because they attack in greater numbers, and attack for longer periods.

Victims can be stung hundreds or thousands of times.

According to the National Parks Service, these bees can be extremely aggressive defending their colony.

Your best defense against them is to run and seek an enclosed shelter if you are attacked.

If cover is not available, continue running until the bees stop chasing you. Unfortunately, this can be up to half a mile.

Whatever you do, do not kill an attacking bee. Killing a bee will release an alarm scent that will attract more bees from the colony.

If you are attacked by Africanized honey bees, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.
