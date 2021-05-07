What to binge on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap.
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which celebrates our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Right here in Houston, we have culturally rich areas such as Asiatown, which is bounded by Gessner to the East, Westpark Drive to the North, Beltway 8 to the West, and Beechnut to the South.
We explored the area in our ABC13+ series last year, but now you can check out some of the premium content if you missed it in this streaming collection.
You can also now watch the full documentary, "Our America: Asian Voices." The special tells the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America: Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Polynesian, Filipino, Hmong, Japanese, Chinese, and more.
Watch the "Our America: Asian Voices" trailer.
It also explores those communities, their culture and what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America.
Here are some of the additional titles to watch on-demand.
- Crawfish & Noodles known for igniting Viet-Cajun crawfish craze
- ABC13+ Mahatma Gandhi District
- This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
- Exploring art & culture through authentic Chinese dance
- ABC13+ Asiatown
- The bond of Blood Bros BBQ
- ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
Take a trip with ABC13+ to The Woodlands
Green spaces, great people, and Dosey Doe. These are just a few of the reasons people love The Woodlands.
All week long, our ABC13+ series will be out there, showing you an aerial adventure course that will take you into the treetops, the ultimate arcade for kids and the young at heart, and how one golf pro is helping girls learn life lessons on the course.
The Woodlands was voted the No. 1 place to live in the country. Take a look at the schedule below to see when stories will be streaming. Then look out for them in our Top News and ABC13+ collections.
See you at the movies
We could barely contain our excitement as we got a sneak peek of what's to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Studios dropped a three-minute video that probably sent Spidey senses tingling from Asgard to Wakanda.
In the clip, Marvel reflects on its past, reminding us of the emotional, pivotal moments in "Avengers: Endgame" (and no, we're not going to include spoilers, though if you haven't seen the movie yet, what are you waiting for?) to the films that preceded it and started it all (See: "Captain America," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Black Panther," etc.).
Now, it's time to step into the future and what's to come gave us chills.
Watch the full video in the On the Red Carpet collection.
Rise in crime: What's happening in Houston?
As the city grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, homicides rose 42% over 2019 and 30,000 more crimes were reported in 2020.
We wanted to know what's behind the spike and what our city leaders are doing about it.
That's why ABC13 hosted a town hall to get those answers from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and newly-promoted Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.
The numbers behind the headlines in Houston are chilling.
Dive into those headlines and hear what Ogg said when we took your questions about repeat violent offenders on the streets on low bonds and more right to her.
Under the Action 13 Town Halls or the Top News collection, look for the title "Ogg says Houston murder crisis demands reboot of county courts."
Within Top News, you'll also find these investigative pieces on the topic from Ted Oberg that are worth your time:
- Fighting 'trigger pullers' keeps high murder rate from getting 'worse'
- Inside HPD's high-tech collaboration arresting hundreds
'By the 3rd (shooting), they quit thinking about it." With murder up 86% since 2019, we need to know how @houstonpolice plans to fight 'trigger pullers'. It takes teamwork & a system willing to keep the most violent behind bars. We'll show you how on @abc13houston at 10. pic.twitter.com/CI68W2AlsQ— Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) May 6, 2021
Unsolved with Courtney Fischer
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished and their cases have gone cold.
But when the missing go unreported, victims' faces fade from the headlines and even the best video can't identify a murderer. Do their cases go unsolved forever?
READ: 13 UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
That's what our own Courtney Fischer has been digging into for years.
And now you can join the investigation in our special series Unsolved.
It's streaming right now on Hulu. A true crime series you'll want to add to your binge list.
Today is huge. 🚨🚨🚨— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 20, 2021
We’ve been working this for months. #UNSOLVED is now a series on @hulu - stream it NOW! ⬇️
Beyond proud of this project & our tiny team.
To my true crime junkies - y’all found the show before I could even post it was live! 😂 LOVE IT. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/cswlkzhwaR
More local news when you need it
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's schedules, meaning they are working from home or waking up later.
If you're one of those people who've had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe getting settled into them because no one can see your whole outfit on a Zoom call!), we now have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Top News: This is where you'll find the most current stories of the day, especially about the latest on COVID-19 and crime trends, particularly when it comes to keeping you and your family safe. Scroll through here multiple times each day.
- We know many sports fans in Texas love their "Friday Night Lights" and high school football, but we've got a way for you to see even more high school sports than what's on the gridiron. ABC13 has teamed up with Texan Live for games of the week. When we have a game coming up, we'll update the date, time, schools and opponents in this story, so you'll want to bookmark that. Then head over to the streaming apps to watch the game free!
- Stream 'No Layups' live on Thursdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. The podcast with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali goes there on a range of topics from sports to entertainment and pop culture. Guests change each week and have included big names like UFC fighter Michael Chandler, Astros star Lance McCullers Jr. and Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam. Re-watch past episodes by going to ABC13 Originals and select the 'No Layups with David and Raheel' show.
