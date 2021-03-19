What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap this weekend.
It's a bird... it's a plane... it's a bald eagle whose eggs are about to hatch!
Yes, we've got some egg-citing times ahead. Now in our Live Across America collection, you can watch the Big Bear bald eagle cam as chicks in the nest could hatch at any moment.
May we also suggest tuning in because the the live nature sounds are quite soothing?
Skating through barriers
Are you up on your skateboarding lingo? Whether you're well-versed on the ramps or the extent of your skating knowledge is just knowing Sk8 as the abbreviation for skate, we have a story in Binge This! you don't want to miss.
We have a nearly 11-minute special that shows how far skateboarding has come since it was first invented. Some still view it as a sport for white males.
But this shows people of all ethnicities, ages and genders can hit up the skatepark and have a good time.
Imagine From Home
With spring break coming to an end, your weekend could probably use a little Disney magic.
Let the "Imagine from Home" interactive series come through with that bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you've been missing.
Walt Disney Imagineers show you step-by-step how to draw or create projects inspired by beloved Disney attractions, and it can all be done using materials from around your house.
Follow this link to get supply lists for each episode.
Celebrate Women's History Month
"Who run the world? Girls!" Houston native Beyoncé chanted that loud and proud in her song, and we find it quite fitting as we celebrate the stories of women and girls everywhere.
Throughout the month of March, get to know the movers and shakers in their communities, proving that women are capable of anything.
That's clear in the documentary "Our America: Women Forward." The show takes a look at women's lives from various aspects, to careers in law and science, to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women's jobs and families.
The show also celebrates the innovation pushed forward by women every day.
Meet the NASA astronaut and flight director at the forefront of the Artemis Program, which hopes to put the first woman on the moon in just three years.
Or learn how women are sparking change in industries usually dominated by men, because we're here to tell you right now, "Hard hats have no gender."
Here are some of the titles you can watch on demand.
- Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
- Houston becoming beacon in fight for women's rights
- Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
- Prairie View A&M University president shares her journey
- This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
- Young CEO saving honeybees with her lemonade business
- How these women became pilot and reporter for SkyEye
- Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
- What's behind the wage gap between women and men?
In the video player above, watch the trailer for the "Our America: Women Forward" documentary.
Getting Texas women back to work
As part of Women's History Month, ABC13's Gina Gaston and Brhe Berry hosted a town hall on how to get Texas women back to work.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.3 million women have left their jobs, with female participation in the labor force plummeting to levels not seen since 1988, according to the National Women's Law Center.
But we can't just be all talk and no action. That's why the event was held: to help explore some of the reasons behind the exodus of women from the workplace and provide a roadmap to get them back to work as soon as possible.
If you missed the conversation, it's not too late to catch it. Look for the title "Bravery, imagination required to get TX women back to work" in the Action 13 Town Halls collection.
Did you hear about that time Melanie Lawson interviewed Betty White?
Yep, Melanie Lawson spills the tea on the moment she met the beloved Betty White (and yes, we must protect them both at all costs!). The details are part of Melanie's one-on-one interview, featured in a series about the careers of women at KTRK.
But Melanie isn't the only one who gave us insight into her life, both professionally and personally.
We also heard from anchor Gina Gaston, president and general manager Wendy Granato, multimedia account executive Glenda Carmon and director of interactive sales Tammy Guest.
Find the videos on demand in our Women's History Month collection.
More local news when you need it
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's schedules, meaning they are working from home or waking up later.
If you're one of those people who've had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe getting settled into them because no one can see your whole outfit on a Zoom call!), we now have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Top News: This is where you'll find the most current stories of the day, especially about the latest on stimulus checks and when you can expect to get them, COVID-19 and crime trends, particularly when it comes to keeping you and your family safe. Scroll through here multiple times each day.
- Get hired!: With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a devastating effect on the economy and job market, ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
- We know many sports fans in Texas love their "Friday Night Lights" and high school football, but we've got a way for you to see even more high school sports than what's on the gridiron. ABC13 has teamed up with Texan Live for games of the week. When we have a game coming up, we'll update the date, time, schools and opponents in this story, so you'll want to bookmark that. Then head over to the streaming apps to watch the game free!
Ok, I'm ready. How do I watch?
This is the easy part! We have a step-by-step guide to show you how to download the free ABC13 Houston apps for your Roku, Fire TV, Google TV or Apple TV. Follow this link to get started and get access to 24/7 live events, breaking news, weather and original programming, all free - no subscription or access codes needed.