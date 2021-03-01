What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap this week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's schedules, meaning they are working from home or waking up later.
If you're one of those people who've had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe getting settled into them because no one can see your whole outfit on a Zoom call!), we now have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
Celebrate Women's History Month
"Who run the world? Girls!" Houston native Beyoncé chanted that loud and proud in her song, and we find it quite fitting as we celebrate the stories of women and girls everywhere.
Throughout the month of March, get to know the movers and shakers doing big things in their communities and proving that women are capable of anything.
From a third generation Houston police officer to a petroleum engineer who created flame-resistant gear specifically for a women's body, we've compiled some amazing stories in honor of women.
Stories will be added all month long. And be sure to check in again for International Women's Day on March 8.
ABC13+ heads to Lake Jackson and Angleton
ABC13+ is back on the road and this week, the spotlight is on the cities of Lake Jackson and Angleton.
If you decide to head out there, you'll find there's plenty to do and see -- safely of course -- including visiting Sea Center Texas, a restaurant known for barbecue and whiskey, and walking on the wild side with crocodiles.
Wait, crocodiles?!
Yes, Angleton is home to the largest crocodile facility in the United States. How close are you willing to get to crocs? And we don't mean those foam clogs!
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
This will be included every week because it's just too important not to mention. This entire section is dedicated to keeping you and your family informed.
As part of that effort, each week, ABC13 is dedicating a half hour special to the vaccine rollout. Stream the specials live and if you miss them, they'll be featured in this collection.
The inside story of Hulu's "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Director Lee Daniels ("The Butler," "Precious," "Empire") and actress Andra Day bring jazz singer Billie Holiday's story to life.
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" looks at how she used her voice to push the envelope without glossing over her battles with drug and alcohol addiction.
In the movie, Holiday is hounded by the government for performing her song "Strange Fruit," about lynching.
"'Strange Fruit' is a mirror," Day said. "It puts a mirror up in front of America and says, 'Look at what you're doing.'"
While the movie itself is streaming on Hulu, you can watch the behind of the scenes of how it came to life in a 6-minute interview with Day and Daniels.
Day made history at the Golden Globes Sunday, becoming just the second Black woman to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her portrayal of Holiday.
Bonus
- No Layups with David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali: Where else can you go to hear real talk about Houston sports? The "No Layups" podcast, of course! Thursdays and Sundays, David and Raheel are asking and answering the important questions like who is the bigger train wreck right now? The Texans or the Rockets? And does the national media hate Houston? (Psst, we think they're just jealous!) But the guys' guest list game is also strong. In the last few weeks, they've had a roster that's included the Astros' Lance McCullers, reggaeton star Nicky Jam, ESPN's Sarah Spain and ABC13's data guy Keaton Fox. If you hadn't tuned in before, yeah, you were missing out! If you don't know, now you know!
- Get hired!: With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a devastating effect on the economy and job market, ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
