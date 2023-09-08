SkyEye captured what appeared to be smoke aloft over a wooded area in Montgomery County on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Multiple crews called to wildfire near Sam Houston National Forest, Montgomery Co. fire marshal says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With close to 20 active wildfires burning across Texas, firefighters in Montgomery County are responding to a newly-sparked blaze near the Sam Houston National Forest.

The county's fire marshal's office gave word of the fire at 1:16 p.m. Friday, posted on X, which is formerly known as Twitter, that multiple agencies are assisting with the incident off of FM-149.

Water drops from the air, which have been commonplace during this summer of extreme fire conditions, are also underway.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office did not say which agencies responded or how the wildfire sparked.

The newest fire comes more than a week after a larger blaze - the Game Preserve Fire in nearby Walker County - sparked, burning a little over 4,400 acres. As of Friday, the fire north of Huntsville is 90% contained.