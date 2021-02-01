stock market

Houston lawmaker looks ahead to GameStop hearing within House finance committee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of the controversy involving the Robinhood stock trading app and the rapid rise in value of GameStop's shares, Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, is addressing what a key House finance subcommittee will address in an upcoming hearing.

Green, who is the chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, is holding a news conference Monday ahead of a planned hearing on the matter. The event is set for 10:30 a.m.

You can stream Green's remarks on ABC13's multiple digital platforms.

According to Green's office, the House Financial Services Committee will host a hearing to "examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price." Green is prepared to participate and bring questions at this hearing to uncover how Robinhood may have undermined retail investors as well as possible undue influence from hedge funds.

SEE MORE: Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies amid market volatility
EMBED More News Videos

Robinhood and other retail brokerages are taking steps to tamp down the speculative frenzy surrounding companies such as GameStop, but the actions only sparked more volatility and

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonhouse of representativesstock marketpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOCK MARKET
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following stock restriction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tom Koch will anchor his final newscast in May
Bond reform bill to be introduced after pregnant Pasadena mom killed
New study analyzes cause of 'historic' nationwide uptick in crime
Baby fights for his life while battling deadly medical disorder
Tilman Fertitta taking restaurant, casino empire public
Cool and sunny Monday
Rep. lawmakers push to strengthen TX anti-abortion laws
Show More
Lowe's hiring more than 50,000 workers
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Fugitive wanted for torturing children in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News