Houston lawmaker looks ahead to GameStop hearing within House finance committee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of the controversy involving the Robinhood stock trading app and the rapid rise in value of GameStop's shares, Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, is addressing what a key House finance subcommittee will address in an upcoming hearing.Green, who is the chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, is holding a news conference Monday ahead of a planned hearing on the matter. The event is set for 10:30 a.m.According to Green's office, the House Financial Services Committee will host a hearing to "examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price." Green is prepared to participate and bring questions at this hearing to uncover how Robinhood may have undermined retail investors as well as possible undue influence from hedge funds.