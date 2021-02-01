Houston lawmaker looks ahead to GameStop hearing within House finance committee

Green, who is the chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, is holding a news conference Monday ahead of a planned hearing on the matter. The event is set for 10:30 a.m.
You can stream Green's remarks on ABC13's multiple digital platforms.
According to Green's office, the House Financial Services Committee will host a hearing to "examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price." Green is prepared to participate and bring questions at this hearing to uncover how Robinhood may have undermined retail investors as well as possible undue influence from hedge funds.
SEE MORE: Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies amid market volatility