What is a bump stock, the device that attaches to semi-automatic rifles

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives, bump stock devices have gotten attention in terms of federal regulation.

The New York Times explains bump stocks replace a rifle's standard stock, which is the part held against the shoulder. The attachment allows the weapon to slide back and forth rapidly, harnessing the energy from the kickback the operator feels when the weapon fires.

Commonly found on semi-automatic rifles, the device "bumps" back and forth, causing the firearm to rapidly fire again and again. The operator maintains forward pressure on the barrel and backward pressure on the pistol grip while firing, the Times continues.

The device enables semi-automatic rifles to fire at a rate closer to fully-automatic weapons. Automatic weapons made after May 19, 1986, are illegal to possess. Federal licenses are required for guns of the type made earlier than the date.

Bump stocks are legal under federal law.

According to gun control advocates, the device was intended to aid users who have arm mobility issues while firing a semi-automatic long gun.

Gun rights group, the National Rifle Association, has expressed calls for a review of bump stocks and their regulation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related topics:
gun controlgun lawsu.s. & worldlas vegas mass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Grandmother of child found decaying in closet speaks
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward
Mayoral hopeful calls Jack in the Box best place to eat
Man killed after allegedly stabbing woman and setting fire
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Show More
Astros sell out of Bun B-designed hat after long wait for fans
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Galveston's Great Storm: The deadliest storm in U.S. history
Body of Kemah Boardwalk worker found after rescue attempt
$20M remodel of Pasadena Mall promises hundreds of new businesses
More TOP STORIES News