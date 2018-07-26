Young child in a garbage bag

In the past few years, investigators have remained puzzled about several mysterious deaths in the Houston and surrounding areas.Here's what we know about some of the recent cases:In 2016, a young child was discovered in a garbage bag in Madisonville on I-45.The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the body was enclosed in a white plastic garbage bag with a pink dress, a size 4 disposable diaper and two socks.An autopsy was not able to definitively determine the child's age, sex or race, but dental records indicate that he or she was between 3 and 5 years old.If you have any information that may help authorities identify the child, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.In March this year, a severed head was found in a bag near Lake Houston.Volunteers discovered the human remains while cleaning up trash and debris along the bridge in the 11000 block of FM 1960 East on March 24."There were small holes in the bag and hair was visible when they looked into those small holes, they could make out the profile of the head," said Andrew Barr, a homicide detective with HPD.Police are trying to track down a man who they think may be connected.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Josue Flores' death is among the most brutal child murders in recent Houston history.The 11-year-old boy died after someone stabbed him more than 20 times on May 17, 2016.Investigators said Josue was simply walking home from Marshall Middle School. The heartless killing remains one of the city's most notorious unsolved cases.There is a cash reward for information in this case. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who killed a prominent Houston doctor.Dr. Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.Police said the suspect was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap, and khaki shorts. The backpack he was carrying was a large, fully loaded, olive green backpackSo far, no arrests have been made, and police are searching for leads into Hausknecht's death.