Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag near I-45

An autopsy has revealed details that could help authorities identify a child found dumped along the highway last September.

MADISONVILLE, TX (KTRK) --
Authorities are releasing more information they hope will help them identify the body of a young child found in a garbage bag on the side of I-45 last year.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the body was enclosed in a white plastic garbage bag with a pink dress, a size 4 disposable diaper and two socks.

The dress is a size 4T Mon Petit-brand garment decorated with flowers, butterflies and the phrase "Follow your dreams."

Authorities also found a a Mic-Key 14 FR 1.2 cm feeding tube inscribed with "AA4069F02." The feeding tube would've had to have been surgically implanted.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Child's body found along highway in central Texas
Child's body found in a container in a field, Chauncy Glover reports.



An autopsy was not able to definitively determine the child's age, sex or race, but dental records indicate that he or she was between 3 and 5 years old.

Although the child's body was badly decomposed, he or she appears to have had long, straight black hair.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a person who was mowing grass on Sept. 17, 2016 discovered the body near a fence about 40 feet from the edge of an Interstate 45 feeder road. The area is near Madisonville, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.

Sheriff Travis Neeley says the container had most likely been dumped several months prior to its discovery. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Deputies are searching national databases for missing children.

If you have any information that may help authorities identify the child, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.
