Houston woman attributes health issues to breast implant illness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman believes she suffered from breast implant illness (BII).

Melissa Lima, who was once married to former Houston Astro Jose Lima, first got breast implants in 2002. She said she was self-conscious about the size of her breasts.

"It was the early 2000s, and it was all about, you know, the Baywatch look. With the big boobs, the small butt, and the tiny waist," Lima recalled.

In 2005, she had the implants replaced with a smaller set. Both times, she said she went to reputable board-certified surgeons.

She started feeling sick in the early 2000s but never knew why.

"The end of 2019 is when I really, really, really got sick," the mother of two said.

Her face became extremely swollen, and so did her feet. She could not fit them in shoes. She got rashes that would turn into abscesses. Lima documented her symptoms in photos.

"Just the overall depression, anxiety, and brain fog," Lima said. "Like, I couldn't work. I couldn't think to work. I'd call in sick all the time. I was telling my boss like, 'I don't know what it is, but I can't even concentrate or have any interest in getting my schedule together.'"

She went to doctor after doctor looking for answers but said none could ever pinpoint what it was.

"No significant, like alarming, 'This is what is going on. You need to take care of it,'" Lima said.

One of Lima's friends saw a social media influencer post a video about breast implant illness. She started researching it and thought she likely suffered from the same.

