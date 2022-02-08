Texas earthquakes doubled in 2021. Scientists cite oil companies injecting sludgy water underground

Texans rattled by seismic activity in 2021

Texas saw a surge in the number of earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude and greater last year. The number of such quakes has jumped eightfold since 2017.

Note: Earthquakes below 3.0 magnitude are excluded from data analysis because seismometers may not detect 100% of the earthquakes that occur in Texas below that magnitude. Source: Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin

Credit: José Luis Martínez

A rider passes by a pumpjack during an evening horseback ride through a residential area in Gardendale on Sunday Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Stronger earthquakes becoming more common

Fifteen earthquakes of at least 4.0 magnitude struck Texas in 2021, six more than in the three previous years combined, data shows. These quakes are 32 times more powerful than a 3.0 quake.

Note: The logarithmic magnitude scale measures the physical size of an earthquake. Source: Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin

Credit: José Luis Martínez

David Rosen in his home in Midland. He said he was home when a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Midland on Dec. 27. Rosen said he has considered earthquake insurance. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

West Texas shaken by hundreds of earthquakes in 2021

A massive amount of wastewater produced from the hydraulic fracturing process is injected deep underground - a practice that has awakened long-dormant fault lines, scientists said. The map shows quakes of 3.0 magnitude and above.

Source: Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin

Credit: José Luis Martínez

"We're just paying the price"

Catherine Allen in her Midland home. The artist said she has considered leaving town because of the earthquakes. "It seems like disaster is getting closer," she said Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Where the water goes

John Norman, a Midland City Council member, says city leaders have not had a serious discussion about the earthquakes. He's not against oil and gas, but he's worried about safety. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

Workers at Breakwater Energy Partners in Big Spring. The facility processes "produced water" from fracking, reducing contaminants so it can be used again for oil and gas drilling. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

Recycling operations manager Zac Hall holds a piece of the nonhazardous waste extracted from produced water at Breakwater Energy Partners. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

A sample of the salty water produced during the recycling process at Breakwater Energy Partners in Big Spring. Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

An pumpjack operates near homes in Gardendale on Sunday. The oil and gas industry is one of the biggest employers in the Midland-Odessa area. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune