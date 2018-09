Straight line winds picked up a solid steel canopy at a Conroe car wash as storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon.No one was injured, but you can see there is a big mess left behind at the Simoniz Car Wash on West Davis.Workers said strong winds tossed the canopy and several of their machines around like toys.The car wash was closed due to the damage.The National Weather Service says a microburst peaked in the area before moving north.