Why weren't schools closed during Imelda flooding?

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- The parking lot at Goodman Elementary is empty Friday because schools in this district were closed after Tropical Storm Imelda."And then by 8 o'clock I realized we messed up, we should've stayed home," Aldine ISD student Hervys Cantillo said.By then, it was too late. Sixteen-year-old Cantillo is a student and on Friday, his family is drying out their home after taking in about a foot of water.Cantillo said he was stuck for hours at Lone Star College, where he takes classes as part of an elective program.His two younger siblings were also stuck at Aldine ISD schools. He says he was worried and tried to leave to get them, but was told otherwise by authorities."'Anything that happens, we are responsible for you all, so we can't let yall out.' So I kept seeing if I could get anyone to give me a ride home," Cantillo said.A spokesperson for Aldine ISD confirmed Goodman Elementary did have an inch of water in certain rooms, but crews are cleaning Friday and school should resume on Monday.As for why school was not cancelled, the district says it's not an easy decision, explaining the superintendent works with an administrative team to determine the best choice.The district said as of 5 a.m. Thursday, they believed the storm was moving in the opposite direction.