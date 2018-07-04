WEATHER

What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?

EMBED </>More Videos

What should you do if you encounter an alligator in a flood? (Shutterstock.com file photo)

Flood waters can turn up lots of things -- garbage, sewage, debris and even alligators.

According to the Texas Gator Squad, residents should expect that alligators and other animals will be displaced as rivers, creeks and bayous swell. Much like humans, the alligators are programmed to search for higher ground in the event of a flood.

If you encounter a gator in the water, leave it alone. Under normal circumstances, it should find its way home as water recedes.

EMBED More News Videos

Two alligators swimming in Missori City woman's yard



If you think the alligator poses a threat to your safety, contact authorities for further assistance.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherwild animalssevere weatheralligator
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News