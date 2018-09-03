WEATHER

Tropical downpours mean Labor Day holiday washout for Galveston Island

Dogs barely stay above water during flooding in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tropical downpours drenched Galveston Island on Labor Day, causing some street flooding and stranding drivers.

PREVENTION EFFORT: Business sandbags to try to keep floodwater out
Sandbags outside Galveston business on Broadway as downpours flood streets



Predawn storms popped up over the island, moving along the coast. At least 4-6 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Galveston since the day began.

MORE: Water tops curbs as streets flood in historic Strand District
Labor Day street flooding on Galveston's Strand



High Island received more than 10 inches of rain in Chambers County.
On the Galveston Bay side of the island, streets are flooding in residential areas. Along the famed Strand District, the water is up over the curb and deeper than knee height. Businesses are closed and drivers are advised to stay off the roads.


The City of Galveston posted at 2 p.m. the following roads were impassable:
Avenue L, from 51st St. to 52nd St.
Harborside Dr. and 21st St.
Harborside Dr. from 51st to I-45
Saladia and Avenue R
325 51st.
61st from Seawall to Stewart Rd.

Downtown area: Between 19th St. and 25th St and Harborside Dr. And Market St.

Avoid driving on flooded roads. If you encounter flooding on a roadway, turn around.

MORE: Drivers trapped by high water in Galveston
Stroms bring street flooding in Galveston



High water is flooding the street along Broadway as well, down the center of the island. Some businesses have even placed sand bags around their doors.
