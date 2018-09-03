EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4135397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandbags outside Galveston business on Broadway as downpours flood streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4135372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Labor Day street flooding on Galveston's Strand

FLOODED BUSINESSES: Watch as this beauty supply employee uses a bucket to try and keep water out. The rain hasn’t let up in Galveston, which isn’t helping the flooding: https://t.co/jC7NnQUvJ0 pic.twitter.com/VLl330uqWo — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) September 3, 2018

Due to heavy rain, road flooding is occurring around Galveston.

Visit https://t.co/Sez4jZybpi to see a current list of impassable roads from the City’s dispatch center. pic.twitter.com/vxzo2HF4v1 — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 3, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4135272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stroms bring street flooding in Galveston

Tropical downpours drenched Galveston Island on Labor Day, causing some street flooding and stranding drivers.Predawn storms popped up over the island, moving along the coast. At least 4-6 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Galveston since the day began.High Island received more than 10 inches of rain in Chambers County.On the Galveston Bay side of the island, streets are flooding in residential areas. Along the famed Strand District, the water is up over the curb and deeper than knee height. Businesses are closed and drivers are advised to stay off the roads.The City of Galveston posted at 2 p.m. the following roads were impassable:Avenue L, from 51st St. to 52nd St.Harborside Dr. and 21st St.Harborside Dr. from 51st to I-45Saladia and Avenue R325 51st.61st from Seawall to Stewart Rd.Downtown area: Between 19th St. and 25th St and Harborside Dr. And Market St.Avoid driving on flooded roads. If you encounter flooding on a roadway, turn around.High water is flooding the street along Broadway as well, down the center of the island. Some businesses have even placed sand bags around their doors.