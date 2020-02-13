The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drier air blowing in Sunday morning has limited any fog development. Ahead of a weak cool front, there will be enough moisture to trigger a few showers.Otherwise, partly cloudy and unseasonably warm conditions Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.Another cool front will reach us Tuesday night with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Wednesday morning. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s.A stronger cold front could bring stronger thunderstorms the Friday after Thanksgiving. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cooler and windy. Over Thanksgiving weekend we expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.