Weather

The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drier air blowing in Sunday morning has limited any fog development. Ahead of a weak cool front, there will be enough moisture to trigger a few showers.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and unseasonably warm conditions Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Another cool front will reach us Tuesday night with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Wednesday morning. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s.

A stronger cold front could bring stronger thunderstorms the Friday after Thanksgiving. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cooler and windy. Over Thanksgiving weekend we expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash
1 dead after crash involving Houston police unit
Woman said she was set on fire by boyfriend in SE Houston
Double shooting leaves one dead at north Houston motel
Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam
Teacher sentenced after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Professor's act of Thanksgiving kindness becomes viral sensation
Show More
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
Co-workers find construction worker shot to death
Houston man still not free 1 year after DNA proves innocence
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News