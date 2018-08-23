HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, a new study finds that many people are still struggling to recover from the storm.
The report was a joint effort by the Episcopal Health Foundation and Kaiser Family Foundation. Twenty-four hard-hit counties were surveyed.
It found that 30 percent of affected Texans say their lives are still disrupted.
Forty-two percent say they still aren't getting the help they need. That's the same percentage as the survey taken three months after the hurricane.
The biggest areas of need are financial assistance, navigating the systems to receive recovery aid, and repairing home damage.
Meanwhile, 8 percent of the residents in the counties surveyed say they still haven't returned to their homes.
Another 31 percent say Harvey is still affecting their mental health.
Overall, the study found that 70 percent of affected Texans reported that their lives are mostly back to normal or getting there.
This was the second survey to look at the experiences and effects of the storm in the region, which includes Houston, Harris County, the counties surrounding Harris, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, and the coastal communities southwest of Houston, including Corpus Christi and Rockport.
Texas Gulf Coast residents, regardless of whether they were affected by the storm, said the priority is now preparing for a future storm and providing the financial aid and housing to those who are still in need.
You can view the full report on the Episcopal Health website.