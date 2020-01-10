Weather

Storms reach Houston tonight, Tornado Watch for North Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13 Weather Team will be posting frequent severe weather updates right here throughout the day and night. Refresh your browser or app for the latest information.

2:00 p.m. Friday
Tornado Watch issued for the Dallas area. The watch does not include any part of southeast Texas. It'll stay windy with scattered showers this afternoon. Strong storms are still likely after 9 p.m.



11:00 a.m. Friday
Houston and most of our area is still in the Enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather this evening. Damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two still appear to be the primary threats. More updates to come.

6:52 a.m. Friday
The Storm Prediction Center has issued tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day. The greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10.

WATCH: Here's the latest timeline for when severe storms and possible tornadoes are expected to hit | Elita Loresca answers your questions
It will be business as usual most of the day Friday. Like Thursday, it will be breezy and mild in the morning with temperatures in the 70s and a few passing showers. Winds will be gusting above 30 mph at times, even when it's not raining.



Once we get to the latter half of Friday afternoon, we'll be monitoring MegaDoppler closely for scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of the main event expected to arrive Friday evening. There's a lower chance these afternoon thunderstorms will form, but if they do, they will rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Most of us will just get showers until the main line arrives late at night.

That round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to move through southeast Texas between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Confidence is increasing that this line of storms will impact Houston sometime between 10 p.m Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The whole line will be moving at around 50 mph, so some storms within the line could turn severe and produce winds in excess of 75 mph along with isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool weekend.

12:55 a.m. Friday
The Storm Prediction Center just issued their first tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10. We will get four more updates of all these maps from the Storm Prediction Center throughout the day.




RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

