HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With any threat of heavy rainfall across the area, there are numerous roads and underpasses across the city that are prone to flooding.
The Office of Emergency Management has compiled a list of roads and underpasses to avoid in the case of heavy rain.
Officials note that all intersections and underpasses have the potential to be dangerous during periods of heavy and/or prolonged rainfall.
As always, if you see water on any roadway, turn around.
VULNERABLE HIGH WATER LOCATIONS
Greens Road @ North Freeway
Greens Road @ E. Hardy Road
Washington Ave @ Hempstead
Barker Cypress @ W. Parkview
Barker Cypress @ Clay
Barker Cypress @ Saums
Clay Rd. @ West of Brittmore Road
Crosstimbers @ I-45 N. Freeway
Kelley Street @ Hardy Toll Road
West of Boundary Street @ North Main Street
Jensen Drive @ south of Bennington Street
Bennington Street @ Eastex Fwy
Jensen Drive @ North Loop East Fwy
Mesa @ north of US 90 Highway
Katy Road @ Silver Eagle
Allen Pkwy @ Waugh Drive
Memorial @ Waugh Drive
White Oak Drive @ Taylor Street
White Oak @ Sabine
Studewood @ Katy Fwy
Center Street @ Ave
Ave @ Katy Freeway
North Main @ Burnett
2500 Allen Pkwy @ Montrose Drive
Memorial Drive @ Shepherd
Memorial Drive @ Studemont
Memorial Drive @ Avenue
Lamar Street @ Bagby
Walker Street @ west of Bagby
Travis Street @ I-10 Freeway
Louisiana Street @ north of Franklin Street
1300 Commerce Street @ Austin Street
Texas Street @ Prairie Street
Franklin Street @ Emanuel Street
Jensen Drive @ north of Lyons Avenue
7000 Main Street @ Holcombe Blvd
7000 Fannin Street @ Holcombe Blvd
Lawndale Street @ Braes Bayou
9600 Lawndale @ E. of Goodyear Drive
Galveston Road @ S. of Howard
VULNERABLE HIGH WATER UNDERPASSES
100 Milam Street
100 Shepherd Drive
100 Yale
1000 Ave
Westpark @ S. Kirkwood
11700 Richmond
Westpark at Bonnebridge Way
1200 Studemont
1200 Wayside
North Main at Burnett
1600 East Crosstimbers
1600 Jensen
1900 Kelley Street
300 S 75th
200 Forest Hill
2100 Franklin
2400 Harrisburg
2500 Allen Parkway
2900 Allen Parkway
300 Studewood
3400 North Shepherd
3500 Kelley Street
3800 Polk
400 Ave
4800 Elgin
4800 Memorial
4900 Galveston Road
Washington at Old Katy Road
5600 Mesa
600 Broadway
6500 Jensen
7500 Clinton
7000 Clinton
7000 Fannin
7000 Main
7000 Old Katy Road
7200 J W Peavy
7200 Senate Ave
Memorial @ Woodway
8100 Harrisburg
8100 Hempstead
9600 Lawndale
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
NOTE: Map and locations courtesy of City of Houston Office of Emergency Management