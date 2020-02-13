one minute weather

Snow and sleet beginning in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New this morning: As the system looks to trend a bit farther south, several counties north of Houston have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes Austin, Waller, and Montgomery counties. The advisory begins today at noon and goes through 6 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties from noon Sunday until 6 am Monday.

This includes San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. The NWS says two to five inches of snow is expected in the area with locally higher amounts. These accumulations could disrupt travel.





This morning we are seeing mostly rain across SE Texas, but we are beginning to get reports of sleet in our more northern and western communities as well. As temperatures drop more of the rain will change to snow/wintry mix in areas along and north of I-10.

Will it snow in Houston on Sunday?


It is looking increasingly likely that we'll see some sort of wintry mix reach as far south as Houston this evening, with rain snow and sleet, but we are looking primarily at a rain event in the Houston area, and any snow we do happen to see would melt immediately.

At this time we expect a cold rain to settle in during the day with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Most of us will pick up about an inch of rain. Meanwhile north of Houston the the rain/snow line is expected to push during the afternoon, and snow could continue into the early morning hours of Monday. How far south the snow goes is still uncertain, but snowflakes could possibly reach the I-10 corridor.



Okay, then where is it most likely to snow in Southeast Texas?



It's looking more likely that snowflakes will fly across parts of Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington Counties.

How much snow could fall?


In the counties under the Winter Storm Warning, 2-5" of snow will be common with locally higher amounts. There are still some computer models suggesting great than 6" could fall in isolated spots.


Stay tuned!

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

