Hurricane Michael: Creepy skull spotted in satellite imagery

Infrared imagery of Hurricane Michael shows what some say resembles a skull. (NOAA via AccuWeather)

Forecasters following Hurricane Michael have spotted something spooky in the satellite imagery, AccuWeather reports.

On Tuesday morning, meteorologist Jim Dickey in Ft. Myers, Florida, tweeted that the storm took on the appearance of a skull in its infrared imagery as the eye began to clear out.


The same phenomenon was spotted in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew.

The 2018 hurricane, currently a category 2, is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
