Weather

Showers Sunday, thunderstorms next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After an absolutely beautiful Saturday, things are about to get cloudier and wetter on Sunday.

A south wind will will start pumping moisture back in which means clouds and rain will return. But don't cancel your outdoor plans! Most of the rain will come in the form of light showers which will mostly occur during the afternoon hours.

Winds will also pick up Sunday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Clouds, mild temps, and a minor chance of rain will be present Monday through Tuesday. The timing on the next weather system is still slightly uncertain but it looks like we could see some strong storms roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are also possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details. For now, just stay informed and aware as you go about enjoying your weekend.

