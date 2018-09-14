WEATHER

Mosquitoes the size of a quarter plague Houston area amid heavy rainfall

EMBED </>More Videos

Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wondering where all of those massive mosquitoes are coming from? Well, with the recent wet weather we've been having, and with even more headed to our area over the next several days, the mosquito population is on the rise.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video showing a giant mosquito in their car, and another viewer snapped a picture of a quarter-size mosquito in her house in Santa Fe.

Also, ABC13 reporter Steve Campion and his photographer took to Twitter to describe their encounter with mosquitoes Thursday. He said, in part, "I can't tell you how many mosquitoes swarmed @13PhotogReed and me. Every time we hit one there was blood."



Viewers in Brazoria and Galveston County also complained about the swarms of mosquitoes invading their area.

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn was in Galveston and said the skeeters there were horrible too.

"There are so many they could carry us away," she said.



If you're looking for a natural way to keep the flying pests out of your yard, try using plants you can grow to help repel them.

Basil, lemongrass, rosemary, and marigolds are a few plants that will keep the insects at bay.

SEE ALSO: How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

EMBED More News Videos

DOES THIS BUG YOU? If you live in Brazoria County, chances are you've seen your share of mosquitoes lately.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermosquitoinsectflooding
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas until 4 p.m.
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it makes landfall on North Carolina coast
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
LIVE: Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle visit ABC13
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas until 4 p.m.
Show More
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
US-290 construction postponed a second time due to weather
HPD: Parents leave kids behind in car after police chase
More News